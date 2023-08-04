Number of homes evacuated as suspicious device found in Co Westmeath

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 47 minutes ago
A NUMBER OF houses have been evacuated in Co Westmeath following the discovery of a suspicious device.
The device was found outside a residence in Grange Meadows in Mullingar.
A number of houses have been evacuated and a cordon has been put in place, gardaí have said.
The Defence Forces explosive ordnance disposal team have removed the device from the scene to carry out a controlled explosion, gardaí said.
Enquiries are ongoing.
