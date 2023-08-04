Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 4 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
David Jones/RollingNews.ie File photo - a member of the Defence Forces' bomb disposal team
# Mullingar
Number of homes evacuated as suspicious device found in Co Westmeath
The device was found outside a residence in Grange Meadows in Mullingar.
5.7k
11
Updated 47 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 47 minutes ago

A NUMBER OF houses have been evacuated in Co Westmeath following the discovery of  a suspicious device. 

The device was found outside a residence in Grange Meadows in Mullingar. 

A number of houses have been evacuated and a cordon has been put in place, gardaí have said. 

The Defence Forces explosive ordnance disposal team have removed the device from the scene to carry out a controlled explosion, gardaí said. 

Enquiries are ongoing. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
11
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     