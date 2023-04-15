QUIZ: How much do you know about Radiohead?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
ED O’BRIEN, GUITARIST and backing vocalist for Radiohead, celebrates his 55th birthday today.
The critically acclaimed alternative rock band have picked up six Grammy awards and have sold more than 30 million albums.
To mark his 55th birthday, test your knowledge on O’Brien and Radiohead.
