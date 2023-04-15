Advertisement

Saturday 15 April 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# Ed O'Brien
QUIZ: How much do you know about Radiohead?
The band’s guitarist and backing vocalist Ed O’Brien celebrated his 55th birthday today.
938
1
14 minutes ago

ED O’BRIEN, GUITARIST and backing vocalist for Radiohead, celebrates his 55th birthday today. 

The critically acclaimed alternative rock band have picked up six Grammy awards and have sold more than 30 million albums. 

To mark his 55th birthday, test your knowledge on O’Brien and Radiohead.

Today is Ed O’Brien’s birthday. Under what name does he release solo music?
Alamy
EOB
Ed O'Brien

Mr Radiohead
O'Brien
Ed O’Brien is indeed an Irish sounding name; from what county did his grandfather hail?
Alamy
Cork
Tipperary

Louth
Westmeath
In what year did Radiohead form?
Alamy
1989
1991

1985
1987
What is the name of Radiohead’s debut album?
Alamy Stock Photo
OK Computer
The Bends

Kid A
Pablo Honey
In what year were the members of Radiohead inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
2017
2018

2019
2020
The radio edit of Creep changes “so fucking special” to “so very special”. The band worried that releasing a censored version was akin to “selling out”. But they decided it was okay because which other band had done the same thing?
Alamy Stock Photo
Velvet Underground
Alamy Stock Photo
Sonic Youth

Alamy Stock Photo
Smashing Pumpkins
Alamy Stock Photo
Black Sabbath
The band have a conflicted relationship to say the least with the song Creep. What did Thom York tell fans who requested the song at a 2018 concert in Montreal?
Katy Blackwood / Alamy Stock Photo
We're tired of it!
Stop coming to our concerts.

We'll play it one last time.
We'll stop performing if you keep asking for it
Swedish illustrator Magnus Carlsson created the iconic music video for the single Paranoid Android. What is the name of the protagonist of the music video?
Radiohead/YouTube
Robin
Roy

Ray
Ryan
MTV’s vice president of music at the time, Lewis Largent, remarked that "you can watch 'Paranoid Android' a hundred times and not figure it all out”. How did Carlsson come up with the idea for the song?
Radiohead/YouTube
Stared out of a window for 12 hours while listening to the song
Joined in on the recording sessions

Went on the lash with the band
Binge watched The Simpsons
What is Thom Yorke's favourite Radiohead song?
Alessandro Bosio / Alamy Stock Photo
Exit Music
No Surprises

How To Disappear Completely
High & Dry
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Ben Molyneux / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
How To Disappear Completely
Thom Yorke approves of you
Share your result:
Stephen Parker / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Sonic Youth
Radiohead values your input
Share your result:
Radiohead/YouTube
You scored out of !
Robin
Radiohead has a soft spot for you
Share your result:
Records / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Creep
Radiohead wants nothing to do with you
Share your result:

