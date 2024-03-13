Advertisement
People out walking in Phoenix Park, February 2024 Sam Boal/RollingNews
Your Say

Poll: How much exercise do you get each week?

Do you get enough exercise?
1
1.1k
15 minutes ago

THE HSE HAS released new guidelines on how much activity we should be doing per week.

The guidelines recommend that adults aged between 18-64 should do at least two and a half hours to five hours of moderate intensity aerobic exercise throughout the week.

They say that by doing just two and a half hours of moderate exercise spread across the week will improve bone and heart health, cognitive function and mental health for adults.

Those aged 65+ and older adults living with a disability should do varied multicomponent physical activity, that emphasises functional balance and strength training, on three or more days a week.

It’s also the first time they’ve issued physical activity guidelines for very young children, saying children up to the age of four should not be secured for more than one hour at a time in a pram, high chair or strapped on a caregiver’s back.

So today we want to know: How much exercise do you get each week?


Poll Results:

Five hours or more (92)
Three - Four hours (72)
One - Two hours (47)
Less than an hour (33)
None (15)
No interest, no opinion (6)

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sadbh Cox
sadbh@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     