Poll: How much exercise do you get each week?

THE HSE HAS released new guidelines on how much activity we should be doing per week.

The guidelines recommend that adults aged between 18-64 should do at least two and a half hours to five hours of moderate intensity aerobic exercise throughout the week.

Advertisement

They say that by doing just two and a half hours of moderate exercise spread across the week will improve bone and heart health, cognitive function and mental health for adults.

Those aged 65+ and older adults living with a disability should do varied multicomponent physical activity, that emphasises functional balance and strength training, on three or more days a week.

It’s also the first time they’ve issued physical activity guidelines for very young children, saying children up to the age of four should not be secured for more than one hour at a time in a pram, high chair or strapped on a caregiver’s back.

So today we want to know: How much exercise do you get each week?

