Advertisement
Shutterstock
get moving

Two and a half hours of exercise a week will improve adults' health, new HSE guidelines say

For the first time in Ireland, physical activity guidelines have been issued for very young children.
7
2.8k
1 hour ago

JUST TWO AND a half hours of moderate exercise spread across the week will improve people’s bone and heart health, cognitive function and mental health for adults, new HSE guidelines say. 

For the first time in Ireland, physical activity guidelines have been issued for very young children.

The new guidelines say children up to the age of four should not be secured for more than one hour at a time in a pram, high chair or strapped on a caregiver’s back. 

Infants aged less than a year should be physically active several times a day in a variety of ways, particularly through interactive floor-based play. 

Children aged one and two should spend at least three hours in a variety of physical activities at any intensity, spread throughout the day. 

Children and adolescents aged between five and 17 should do at least an average of hour hour per day of moderate to vigorous intensity, mostly aerobic, physical activity across the week. 

Additional activities that strengthen muscle and bone should be incorporated at least three days a week, the new guidelines outline.

Adults aged between 18-64 should do at least two and a half hours to five hours of moderate intensity aerobic physical activity or at least an hour and 15 minutes to 2.5 hours of vigorous intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week. 

Additional muscle strengthening activities at moderate or greater intensity that involve all major muscle groups are recommended on two or more days a week.

According to the guidelines, older adults (aged 65+) and older adults living with a disability should do varied multicomponent physical activity, that emphasises functional balance and strength training, on three or more days a week to enhance strength and capacity and to prevent falls.

 Limiting sedentary activity is also a key recommendation across all age groups.  

“As well as regular planned physical activity such as taking part in sports, going to the gym, walking or cycling for travel and pleasure, we all need to be moving more every day, and cutting back on the amount of time spent sedentary,” Sarah O’Brien, national lead of the HSE healthy eating active living programme, said. 

“But we know how busy life can be for many. Simple ways to start incorporating more activity into day to day life could be walking to work instead of driving, taking the stairs instead of the lift, if catching the bus, get off a few stops early,” O’Brien said. 

“Reduce the amount of time we spend on screens, whether watching TV, playing games or scrolling through social media on our phones. Instead of a cinema playdate bring the children and their friends to a local playground to run around and climb safely.” 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     