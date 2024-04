HOZIER HAS BECOME the fourth ever Irish artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States.

The Wicklow musician’s song Too Sweet has ascended to the number one spot, climbing from the number two spot since last week.

The song is the first single from Hozier’s fifth EP, Unheard, which was released in March.

Too Sweet has also topped the charts in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, and sits at number one for a second week in Ireland and the UK.

In a video message this evening, Hozier thanked his fans for the song’s success.

A huge thank you for all the incredible support from around the world 🖤 #TooSweet has reached #1 in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and #1 for a second week in the UK and Ireland.



It means the world that you're enjoying this song so much. Thank you all 🖤 pic.twitter.com/osMW4dB1n2 — Hozier (@Hozier) April 22, 2024

“I’m taken massively by surprise by it, but I just want to say thank you so, so much for your support. I’m so thrilled that you’re enjoying Too Sweet and it means the world to me, so thank you,” he said.

It’s been 34 years since the last Irish artist to have a number one on the US Billboard chart. Sinéad O’Connor’s Nothing Compares 2 U spent four weeks at the top of the chart in April 1990.

U2 had two number ones in the chart in 1987, I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For and With or Without You, Gilbert O’Sullivan was number one with Alone Again (Naturally) for six weeks in 1972.

Hozier, whose real name is Andrew Hozier-Byrne, shot to fame in 2013 with the release of his debut single Take Me To Church.

The song peaked at number two in the Billboard chart and was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2015 Grammy Awards.