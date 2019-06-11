This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Spinraza campaigners 'finally have hope' as HSE agrees to fund drug for rare disease

Spinal muscular atrophy weakens muscles and causes problems with movement, breathing and swallowing

By Adam Daly Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 2:00 PM
10 minutes ago 248 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4677202
Sam and Fiona Bailey
Image: Órla Ryan
Sam and Fiona Bailey
Sam and Fiona Bailey
Image: Órla Ryan

THE HSE HAS agreed to fund the drug Spinraza in the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) following months of campaigning by families.   

SMA is a rare, debilitating and life-threatening disease that affects nerves in the spinal cord, making muscles weaker and causing problems with movement, breathing and swallowing. 

Where it develops in babies and toddlers it can significantly reduce life expectancy. While it is not a cure, trials have shown that Spinraza, also known as nusinersen, can slow the effects of SMA in some cases.

To date, more than 7,500 patients worldwide have been treated with nusinersen, from infants to adults.

Minister for Health Simon Harris announced this morning that the HSE would fund the drug and paid tribute to the work of campaigners. 

“This is the first ever treatment for children with SMA. I know how hard the long journey to get here has been for families but very glad children in Ireland will now have access,” Harris tweeted. 

Fiona Bailey, whose son Sam (9) has SMA, said they are all “absolutely over the moon” at today’s news. 

“It’s an amazing day for us all, it’s a day we’ve been working towards for a long time.

“The happiest day we’ve had in a long time, we finally have some hope for Sam’s future. Students all over Sam’s school were crying this morning after hearing the news,” Fiona told TheJournal.ie. 

Concern 

The HSE had previously said it would not reimburse for the drug at its current price, stating it would cost more than €20 million over a five-year period.

The drug was approved by the NHS back in May after an agreement with its makers, Biogaen, to fund treatment for a limited time to allow more data to be collected on its effectiveness. It is believed that the HSE has secured a similar deal to the UK. 

While welcoming the news, SMA Ireland voiced its concern that the HSE may apply an age-based cut off to treatment to save costs based on the wording in Harris’ tweet. 

“We genuinely hope that reason and common sense has held sway and that treatment will be available for all people with SMA,” the group said. 

The HSE has yet to respond for comment. 

With reporting from Órla Ryan 

Read next:

