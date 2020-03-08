HSE chief 'can't dispute' figure that 1.9 million people in Ireland could get Covid-19

THE CEO OF the HSE Paul Reid has said that he “can’t dispute” figures that suggest 1.9 million people in Ireland could contract the new coronavirus Covid-19.

He also acknowledged that “some modeling” that indicates that half of these cases would take place within a three-week period, which would put significant pressure on Ireland’s healthcare service.

The figures, first reported in The Business Post today, were based on estimations by Irish health authorities, and suggest that around 40% of the Irish population could contract Covid-19.

As it stands, there are 19 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, and seven cases in Northern Ireland, bringing the all-island total to 26. The majority of cases are related to people who have travelled to northern Italy.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News At One today, Reid was asked about the 1.9 million figure reported today. Reid replied that the HSE was “building our evidence” based on data from the European Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

The article talks about 40% of the population, and there’s ranges, you’re talking from 30-50%, and some less. And there are very significant differences in terms of impact. So we’re working through that right now. (sic)

He stressed that 80% of people who contract the virus remain well, 15-20% become “more critical”, and “a percentage of mortality”.

When pressed on the figures, Reid said that projection research being done by the HSE “will be completed next week”, but that he “can’t right now dispute” the figures in The Business Post article.

Reid said that a number of measures were being taken to prepare for such an increase in cases, including:

Every acute hospital has a surge plan in place, which means a prioritisation plan

A look at all high-dependency units, post-operative units, resuscitation units

A look at private hospital ICU beds, €20 million investment of ICU beds, ramping up capacity of The Mater Hospital.

The National Ambulance Service are running a “very significant operation” by remote testing in people’s homes for the virus, to relieve pressure on the hospital system, Reid added.

In the last few days, they’ve dealt with 300 people in their homes, and you may have seen recently down in Lahinch, the National Ambulance Service established a remote testing in an old Garda station. And again, almost 50 people tested there.

The HSE’s advice page on the coronavirus says: “The risk of catching coronavirus in Ireland is still low to moderate. This may change. However, most people may continue to go to work, school and other public places, as usual.”