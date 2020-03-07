This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
HSE 'lifts recruitment freeze on nurses' amid concerns of Covid-19 threat to health service

A representative of nurses in Ireland said that not cancelling St Patrick’s Day “puts too much strain on our public health service”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 7 Mar 2020, 2:02 PM
37 minutes ago 7,175 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5037158
General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha from the INMO.
Image: Leah Farrell
General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha from the INMO.
General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha from the INMO.
Image: Leah Farrell

A RECRUITMENT FREEZE on nurses and midwives has been lifted by the HSE, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said, due to the threat of pressure being put on the health service because of the spread of Covid-19.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, the general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) told RTÉ Radio One that the organisation got confirmation last night that the recruitment freeze had been lifted.

“We sought confirmation that it would be lifted for nurses and midwives… We got confirmation last night that any barriers to recruitment had been lifted,” she said.

“We’re saying today that that is welcome, but it should have happened earlier.”

Over the past few months, TheJournal.ie has spoken to healthcare workers in a variety of areas – including nursing, speech and language therapy, physiotherapy, midwifery, administration – who were told they been successful in attaining a new job with the HSE, but had yet to start in the role.

In some cases, individuals left their existing employment to start their new job in the HSE. It’s understood that recruitment had been suspended due to “financial pressures” in the health care system.

The government and HSE have repeatedly insisted that there is no recruitment freeze.

Coronavirus fears for the health service

Ní Sheaghdha said that the ban was being lifted amid the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

There are currently 18 confirmed cases in Ireland, with contact tracing underway to identify any other possible cases. There has been one confirmed case of community transmission.

“We know that numbers will increase because contact tracing has been rolled out to more people. Anyone who is positive is brought to a hospital setting.

Our members are at work, they are dealing with this, they are stepping up to the plate… [but] we already have a shortage of staff anyway.

She said that the INMO had requested that all the barriers to recruitment were lifted. 

When asked on whether St Patrick’s Day should be cancelled or not, Ní Sheaghdha said:

I think that puts too much strain on our public health service. Just general activity at mass gatherings [is enough to spread the virus]. Clearly, it should be cancelled. 

“Workers need full protection, that includes any opportunity that we can get to prevent spread in the community,” Ní Sheaghdha.

Speaking on the same programme, Fianna Fáil health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly said that “it’s very difficult to understand the decision” not to cancel St Patrick’s Day without having the information that the Irish government has.

“As a lay person,” he added, “it seems reasonable that [St Patrick's Day] will not slow it down.”

He also said that a very senior clinician had contacted him who is working on one of the vaccines. “We have to play for time,” he said.

The HSE has been requested for comment.

- with reporting from Sean Murray

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

