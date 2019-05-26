This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Councillor who told undercover reporter he wanted 'loads of money' is re-elected

Hugh McElvaney has now been elected to Monaghan County Council for the tenth successive time.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 26 May 2019, 2:28 PM
13 minutes ago
McElvaney was secretly filmed during as part of the documentary.
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

THE INDEPENDENT COUNCILLOR who told an undercover RTÉ reporter that he wanted “loads of money” for his help on a business deal has been re-elected.

Hugh McElvaney, a former Fine Gael representative, has now been elected to Monaghan County Council for the 10th successive time over 46 years.

The councillor was reelected this afternoon to the Ballybay-Clones electoral area on the third count.

McElvaney is a four-time mayor and has been re-elected in the council in the Ballybay-Clones electoral area. The area was noteworthy for having five seats available and just six candidates.

In an RTÉ documentary broadcast in 2015, McElvaney was recorded speaking to a journalist posing as a businesswoman and asking,  “are you going to pay me by the hour or by the job?”.

“Ten grand would be a start,” he adds.

Speaking after the documentary was aired, McElvaney said he was “taking the piss out of RTÉ” by playing along with the sting operation.

Another candidate who appeared in the same documentary is John O’Donnell, who yesterday topped the poll in the Milford area in Donegal.

In the documentary, O’Donnell was filmed discussing zoning decisions and expresses confidence that he’ll be able to lobby other councillors.

Earlier this year, the Standards in Public Office Commission found against O’Donnell in respect of three alleged contraventions.

Sligo’s Joe Queenan, who resigned from Fianna Fáil in the immediate aftermath of the programme, also looks set to be re-elected and increase his vote on 2014′s election. 

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

