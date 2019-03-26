Sipo finds against two councillors over contraventions of the Ethics in Public Office Act

THE STANDARDS IN Public Office Commission (Sipo) has found against two county councillors over alleged contraventions of the Ethics in Public Office Act 1995.

Sipo today published two separate reports following investigation hearings into the conduct of Sligo County Councillor Joe Queenan and Donegal County Councillor John O’Donnell.

The investigations were conducted on 10 September 2018 and 11 September 2018, respectively.

The Commission has found against Councillor Queenan in respect of three of the four alleged contraventions.

The Commission has also found against Councillor O’Donnell in respect of all three of the alleged contraventions.

In accordance with the requirements of section 24 of the Ethics Act and section 180 of the Local Government Act 2001, Sipo has furnished copies of its reports to both councillors, the Cathaoirleach and Chief Executive of each council and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.

The investigation reports, together with full details of Sipo’s findings and determinations can be found here.

