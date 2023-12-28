Hundreds of homes in South Dublin without water as crews fix burst pipe

HUNDREDS OF HOMES in the Firhouse area in Dublin 24 are without a water supply after a high-pressure water mains pipe burst this afternoon.

Crews from Uisce Éireann are currently on scene attempting to fix the pipe and restore the supply to the homes.

Initially, 1000 homes were briefly without water however the supply is being restored as effort is being made to reduce the impact on customers and restore water supply as quickly as possible, according to the utility company.

Repairs are ongoing, however it could take a number of hours before water supply returns to normal to all customers due to the size of the network impacted.

Those on higher ground or at the end of the network may experience longer outages, however most homes and businesses will have an on-site water supply, as is best practice.

Stephen Burke, Regional Operations Manager with Uisce Éireann, said repairs are being conducted as quickly and as efficiently as possible to minimise disruption and restore the water supply.

Burke said: “We are appealing to customers to continue to conserve water where possible to help maintain reservoir levels.”

Burke added measures such as turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving or taking a shower instead of a bath or using a watering can rather than a hose when gardening can make a big difference in water use.

Burke added: “We understand the inconvenience an unplanned outage can have on our customers and appreciate your patience as we work to return normal water supply as quickly as possible.”