Ian Bailey's remains cremated in private service in Co Cork

IAN BAILEY, the chief suspect in the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, has been cremated in a private service.

A statement from his next-of-kin issued through his solicitor confirmed that a private service took place in Cork this morning, after which Bailey’s remains were cremated.

Bailey, 64, suffered a cardiac arrest in Bantry, Co Cork at the weekend.

He had said on social media last year that he was receiving treatment for heart disease and had suffered two heart attacks.

Sophie Toscan Du Plantier’s body was found near her holiday home in Cork on 23 December 1996.

Bailey was arrested by gardaí and questioned in relation to the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier but was never charged. He repeatedly denied any involvement in her death.

A French court convicted Bailey in his absence following a campaign by Sophie’s family but the Irish High Court had refused to allow his extradition to France.

In a new statement, French ambasssdor Vincent Guérend said: “I am sorry to hear of Ian Bailey’s death. This information has been passed on to the French judicial authorities as proceedings were still open against him.”

“My thoughts are with the family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. It is now for the Garda Síochána to decide whether to pursue the reopened the investigation.”

Additional reporting by Press Association