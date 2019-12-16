This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 16 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ian Bailey arrested after High Court endorses his extradition to France

Bailey was convicted of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in absentia in a Paris court earlier this year.

By Olga Cronin Monday 16 Dec 2019, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago 21,178 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4935628
Ian Bailey in 2017
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Ian Bailey in 2017
Ian Bailey in 2017
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A HIGH COURT judge has endorsed the third warrant seeking the arrest of Ian Bailey and his extradition to France for the murder of filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Justice Donald Binchy this afternoon endorsed the warrant, which marks the third time that French authorities have sought Bailey’s surrender in relation to the death of du Plantier, who was found dead outside her holiday home in Schull in December 1996. 

Extradition proceedings could not begin until the High Court endorsed the French warrant.

Bailey, with an address at The Prairie, Liscaha, Schull, west Cork, was convicted of the French woman’s murder in his absence in a Paris court earlier this year.

The three-judge Cour d’Assises in Paris accordingly imposed a 25-year prison sentence on him in his absence.

The 62-year-old Englishman denies any involvement in the mother-of-one’s death.

He did not attend the French court and had no legal representation in the proceedings, which he has described as a “farce”. 

Bailey was arrested and it’s understood he was bailed in court today.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Olga Cronin

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie