Friday 19 June, 2020
Lord Of The Rings and Chariots Of Fire star Ian Holm dies aged 88

The actor was also known for Chariots of Fire.

By Press Association Friday 19 Jun 2020, 1:43 PM
16 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5127543
Ian Holm played the role of Bilbo Baggins in Lord of the Rings.
Image: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images
Image: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

IAN HOLM, BEST known for roles in Chariots Of Fire and The Lord Of The Rings, has died at the age of 88, his agent said.

The actor, who was also an acclaimed theatre star, appeared in films such as Alien and The Madness Of King George.

A statement from his agent Alex Irwin said: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. His illness was Parkinson’s related.

“An established star of the Royal Shakespeare Company, and Harold Pinter’s favourite actor, (he won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor as Lenny in The Homecoming), Sir Ian was globally recognised for his extraordinarily impressive and varied career which included highlights such as Chariots of Fire, The Fifth Element, Alien, The Sweet Hereafter, Time Bandits, The Emperor’s New Clothes and The Madness of King George.

“His portrayal of Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit & The Lord of the Rings trilogies ensured the magic of his craft could be shared by all generations.

“He was a genius of stage and screen, winning multiple awards and loved by directors, audiences and his colleagues alike. His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye.

“Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”

His role as Sam Mussabini in Chariots Of Fire earned him a special award at the Cannes Film Festival, a Bafta award and an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

He also found a new audience in the 1990s in the role of Pod in the TV adaptation of The Borrowers.

Press Association

