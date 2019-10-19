Batches of turkey dinosaurs recalled by Iceland as they may contain small metal pieces

Source: FSAI

BATCHES OF TURKEY nuggets have been recalled by Iceland due to the possible presence of small metal pieces.

The retailer has recalled 450g packs of Bernard Matthews turkey dinosaurs, best before November 2020.

Iceland will also have point-of-sale notices displayed in stores.

The notice was issued by the Food Safety Authority (FSAI) today.

“The product may contain small pieces of metal which may make the product unsafe to eat,” the FSAI notice said.

Iceland stated that no other Bernard Matthews products or date codes are affected by this recall.