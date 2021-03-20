Iceland volcano erupts after laying dormant for 6,000 years

A VOLCANO IN south-western Iceland has erupted and spilled lava for the first time in 6,000 years.

Initial aerial footage shared by the Icelandic Meteorological Office showed two streams of lava run in opposite directions down the Fagradals Mountain volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The Department of Emergency Management said it was not anticipating evacuations because the volcano is in a remote valley about 1.5 miles from the nearest road.

The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, which is about 20 miles away.

The Reykjanes Peninsula hadn’t seen an eruption of any volcano in 781 years, though there had been signs of a possible eruption recently, with earthquakes occurring daily for the past three weeks.

However, volcanologists were still taken by surprise because the seismic activity had calmed down before the eruption.