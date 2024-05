INTENSIVE CARE UNIT (ICU) bed availability is insufficient to meet demand, leading to delays in admissions and discharges, a national audit has found.

The National Audit of Clinical Audit found that the average number of ICU/High Dependency Units (HDU) beds open daily in public hospitals in 2022 was far lower than in other developed countries.

With 5.6 beds per 100,000 people in Ireland, the country lags a rate of 7.3 in the UK, and an average of 12 across the OECD.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland this morning, intensive care specialist Dr Andrew Westbrook of St Vincent’s Hospital said that Ireland is “miles away” from reaching the OECD average.

“We clearly don’t have enough critical care beds in Ireland,” Westbrook said.

“We effectively should be doubling what the report said, so up to 600 beds is what we require, just to get to the [OECD] average to service our population.”

The average bed occupancy rate nationally was 92% – exceeding the recommended rate of 85%. The report also noted that larger units had occupancy rates over 95%.

Delays in admissions were found, with only 30% of patients admitted to ICU within one hour. The target is 50%. Within four hours, the target admission of 80% was exceeded.

Nine percent of patients admitted from a ward developed multi-organ failure within 24 hours of admission to ICU, higher than the 6% rate in the UK.

The report said this suggested admissions to ICU had been delayed, and that this may have been due to a shortage of ICU beds.

Additionally, delays in discharging patients were reported to have increased, with 27% of patients spending more than four hours waiting for a ward bed for discharge from ICU, up from 20% in 2021.

Professor Rory Dwyer, who led the audit team, said the report highlighted both the achievements and the areas requiring attention in ICUs across Ireland.

“It is clear that while the quality of care remains high, the pressure on our ICU resources is significant. Expanding capacity and ensuring timely admissions and discharges are critical to improving patient outcomes,” he said.

The audit office said that it supports the HSE’s ongoing programme to increase ICU capacity, noting a 28% increase in the number of critical care beds since March 2020.

It said that adequate staffing levels were essential, and that nationally, a policy to keep one staffed ICU bed empty for immediate admissions when a patient is critically ill is vital.

The HSE said in a statement that it has 22 additional critical care beds planned for 2024, and that on delivery, this will increase the number of critical care beds in Ireland to 352, up from 258 in March 2020.