Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan says march to capital will continue after he was shot in the leg

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, 'Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf' chant slogans during a protest to condemn a shooting incident on their leader's convoy.

FORMER PAKISTANI PRIME minister Imran Khan said a protest march toward the capital suspended after he was wounded by a gunshot in an apparent attempt on his life will resume on Tuesday.

Sitting in a wheelchair, his right leg bandaged and elevated, Khan spoke from the Shaukat Khanum hospital, where he was admitted after he received bullet wounds to his right leg.

He repeated his demand for an investigation into the shooting and the resignation of three powerful figures in the government and the military whom he alleges were involved in staging the attack on him.

Khan’s march on the capital was suspended in Wazirabad, a district in eastern Punjab province, after a gunman opened fire, wounding him and killing one of his supporters. Thirteen others were hurt. He said the march would pick up again from Wazirabad.

Khan was ousted from office in April in a no-confidence vote in parliament. He organised a march on Islamabad to pressure Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government to hold early elections but Sharif says elections will take place as scheduled, in 2023.

Khan led an initial protest march in May but it ended when supporters clashed with police in the capital.

The latest protest march, which started on 28 October, was peaceful until Thursday’s attack. The shooting has raised concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, which has a history of political violence and assassinations.

Khan said the march will take 10 to 15 days to reach Rawalpindi, where convoys from other parts of the country are expected to join the rally.

Khan accused Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and army general Faisal Naseer of working with the Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan’s spy agency, to orchestrate the shooting. The minister and the former premier are not related.

Khan offered no evidence for his allegations, which were rejected by Sharif’s government and the military spokesman said the allegations were not true.

Khan was discharged from the hospital later on Sunday.