'I want to show my solidarity': Imelda May appears on Late Late Show wearing traditional Palestinian dress

SINGER-SONGWRITER Imelda May wore a traditional Palestinian dress and said she wanted to show her solidarity with the Palestinian people during an appearance on last night’s Late Late Show.
May began her interview with Patrick Kielty by speaking about her new Sky Original documentary Lily & Lolly: The Forgotten Yeats Sisters.
She then moved on to say she would like to show her “solidarity with the Palestinian people”.
Drawing her attention to the dress she was wearing, May noted that it was “Tatreez embroidery from Palestine, done by a couple of Palestinian sisters”.
“These are the Tatreez sisters and they make pieces of art where they put their lives and embroider their lives into [the clothing],” she said.
“I want to show my solidarity to them … and for peace and love, and against war and children being harmed and maimed, and against genocide, and against occupation, and also for Jewish people who use their voices to fight for peace as well because that’s tough too,” May added.
“I wanted to show my solidarity and I wanted to wear this beautiful piece of Tatreez embroidery, and show the love, especially on Women’s Day, International Women’s Day.”
Kielty did not acknowledge the comments relating to the Gaza conflict and moved the interview onto a different topic.
Imelda ❤️#LateLate pic.twitter.com/E5a0u7ou2f— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 8, 2024
This comes after Irish Artists for Palestine said that, prior to a performance by the Irish Women in Harmony Group on the Late Late Show last month, a group member was asked to change out of a t-shirt which featured the word Gaza and a love heart, while others were asked to remove badges expressing support for Palestinians.
RTÉ subsequently confirmed that contributors are asked not to wear clothing related to “one particular point of view” as part of its impartiality guidelines.
It said that the conflict in Gaza was not the “subject of discussion or debate” during the performance.
“All RTÉ content follows clear guidelines in regard to impartiality. RTÉ aims to facilitate open debate on issues of public interest and concern,” a spokesperson for RTÉ said.
“As such we ask that participants do not wear badges, symbols or emblems related to one particular point of view in the absence of a forum for a representation of all views,” they said.
“The Women in Harmony group performed a tribute to Sinead O’Connor. Gaza and the conflict was not the subject of discussion or debate on this occasion.”
Kneecap
The following week, rap trio Kneecap appeared on the Late Late Show and the two of the members, Mo Chara and Móglaí Bap, wore pro-Palestine clothing and emblems.
In a statement released to The Journal following their appearance, an RTÉ spokesperson said that Kneecap’s managers had stated that the performers intended to wear badges showing support for Palestine, but that the show’s producers had told them that in this case, the performance would have to be cancelled.
They said that the band agreed not to wear the badges for their live performance.
“However, during the live performance and the subsequent interview, the band chose not to comply with that agreement. They put badges on and revealed that one band member was wearing a Palestinian football jersey,” the spokesperson further said.
Kneecap last night made their US television debut as they performed Sick in the Head on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
In a statement on X this morning, Kneecap said that the Tonight Show performance was pre-recorded, “which meant our ability to make a statement on current events was not possible”.
A message ahead of our appearance on the Tonight Show. 🇮🇪 🤝🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/qFQ82AupS9— KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) March 9, 2024
“We will always use our voice to speak about the genocide being committed against the Palestinian people, sadly being facilitated by the US,” the group said.
“Use your voice to call for an immediate ceasefire and those responsible for war crimes to be brought to justice. Free Palestine.”
