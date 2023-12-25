In photos: Swimmers brave the Christmas Day dip

TAKING A DIP in the Atlantic ocean or the Irish sea has become somewhat of a Christmas Day tradition in some coastal communities.

It is windy but mostly dry in the east today, while the west coast has a higher chance of rain.

Overall, temperatures are staying relatively mild for mid-winter.

Here’s how some of the swimmers who braved the cold got on.

Emma Baston and Rachel King from Tallaght at the Forty Foot, Sandycove Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

At the Forty Foot, swimmers braced themselves on the steps for the chilly water.

Forty Foot, Sandcove, Co Dublin Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

Some swimmers got extra festive, dawning santa hats on their swim.

Tomas O'Donoghue and Mary O'Leary at the Christmas Day swim in aid of AWARE at Dundag shore, Muckross Lake, Killarney National Park Valerie O'Sullivan Valerie O'Sullivan

Many took on the challenge in aid of charity. Niki and Dave McCarthy are the organisers of the annual Christmas Day Dip at Dundag shore, Muckross Lake, which supports AWARE. The charity helps people with depression and bipolar disorder.

Niki and Dave McCarthy Valerie O'Sullivan Valerie O'Sullivan

One reader shared footage of the crowd on Portmarnock beach, Co Dublin this morning.

On the count of three, dozens of people rushed into the water.

Crowds on Portmarnock Beach Liam Jesson Liam Jesson

The wild weather in the west didn’t stop these swimmers!

Kilcummin, Co Mayo Carol Commons Carol Commons

In Leitrim, many swimmers entered the water fully-clothes, some in Mrs Clause ensembles, others supporting Irish Guide Dogs.

Christmas Day swim in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim Mark Kelly Mark Kelly

Seasoned swimmers from the Noels and Nuala’s swimming group opted for a lake for their Christmas Day dip.

Swimmers at Lough Ree Jackie Gorman Jackie Gorman

In Co Meath, the Laytown swimmers, who are no strangers to a chilly dip, hopped in for a selfie.

Laytown Wave Warriors Antonela Bulamar Antonela Bulamar

Merry-makers also got active in other ways. The GOAL Mile is a running event held throughout December across Ireland. The funds raised are donated to people whose lives have been shattered by conflict, disease and climate change internationally.

A member of An Garda Síochána poses for a selfie with runners doing the GOAL Mile Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

Even the little ones got involved!

Tadhg Clandillon with daughter Eily (aged 3) take part in the GOAL Mile in Dublin Leah Farrell Leah Farrell