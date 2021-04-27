#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 27 April 2021
Advertisement

India to be added to Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine list

Three cases of the B1617 variant, which was first identified in India, have been confirmed in the Republic.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 2:41 PM
54 minutes ago 4,130 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5416239
Cabinet signed off on a decision to add India to Ireland’s “red list” of countries from which arriving passengers must undergo mandatory hotel quarantine.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Cabinet signed off on a decision to add India to Ireland’s “red list” of countries from which arriving passengers must undergo mandatory hotel quarantine.
Cabinet signed off on a decision to add India to Ireland’s “red list” of countries from which arriving passengers must undergo mandatory hotel quarantine.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INDIA WILL BE added to Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. 

Cabinet agreed to sign off on his decision to add India to the mandatory hotel quarantine list this morning.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said on Sunday that India is currently facing “huge challenges” and is a warning sign to the rest of the world.

The country was added to the UK’s coronavirus ‘red list’ for travel last week, in response to mounting concern about the number of cases there and the emergence of a variant ‘of interest’.

A number of cases of the B1617 variant, which was first identified in India, have been confirmed in Ireland. At least two of these cases are travel-related.

Asked today whether India was to be made a category 2 country meaning mandatory hotel quarantine is required, Donnelly told reporters this afternoon that Cabinet had signed off on the recommendation 

“I received a recommendation to add India as a variant of concern country and that was agreed by Cabinet today as well,” he said. 

India reported more than 350,000 confirmed cases in 24 hours yesterday, with hospitals in crisis, turning away patients due to a lack of oxygen and bed capacity

The south Asian nation is struggling to cope with a surge in coronavirus infections, and has recorded the world’s highest single-day increase in Covid-19 cases on several occasions recently.

Yesterday it was announced that Ireland is to donate 700 oxygen concentrators to India as part of efforts to assist with the devastating Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The oxygen concentrators are devices that draws oxygen from the air and delivers it to patients.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said: “Ireland is among the first states to confirm concrete support to India.

“At a time of great difficulty for India, we want to show solidarity with a country and people with whom we have strong historical and modern day relations.

“We are glad to provide this support at a time of such need and to be doing so as part of a wider EU response.”

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie