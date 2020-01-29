This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 January, 2020
At least seven dead in landslides and floods in Indonesia

More than 2,000 people have been forced to leave their flooded homes.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 12:26 PM
59 minutes ago 1,347 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4984477
Image: PA
Image: PA

LANDSLIDES AND FLOODS from torrential rains on Indonesia’s Sumatra island have killed at least seven people and displaced thousands.

Large areas of Central Tapanuli district in North Sumatra province were inundated with up to 6 feet of water after rivers burst their banks shortly after midnight, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said.

He said rescuers recovered five bodies that were buried when the monsoon rains triggered a landslip in Andam Dewi village.

They also found two more bodies of villagers who were swept away by flash floods.

Thousands of people were involved in the rescue effort but distribution of aid was hampered by power cuts, blocked roads and the large distance between disaster-hit areas, local disaster agency official Agus Haryanto said.

More than 2,000 people have been forced to leave their flooded homes, he said.

embedded249940457 A resident walks through mud in Central Tapanuli. Source: Damai Mendrofa/AP

Videos and photos released by the agency showed hundreds of rescuers and police and military taking residents to shelters.

Others carried bodies in yellow body bags.

Ambulances and other vehicles took victims to several clinics and hospitals.

Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslips and floods and kill dozens each year in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

