'We're back': Indoor dining in pubs and restaurants reopens across Ireland

Jim Whelan with a pint of Guinness from barman Damian Ellis in Doheny and Nesbitt pub in Dublin.

INDOOR DINING IN pubs and restaurants have reopened across Ireland, marking a significant step for the hospitality sector.

The guidelines for reopening were signed off by Government late on Sunday night.

Indoor dining is open for the fully vaccinated and those who have had Covid-19 in the last six months.

A maximum of six people over the age of 13 are allowed at each table, however the limit does not include children aged 12 or younger.

The total combined capacity at a table cannot exceed 15.

Bars and restaurants spent the weekend preparing to reopen after draft guidelines were published late on Friday night.

For many pubs ,it will be the first time they have opened since March 2020.

Last-minute changes to the regulations require pubs and restaurants to take the contact details for the lead person at a table.

The proposed guidelines stated that details of every customer were needed for contact tracing.

However, the updated guidelines removed this requirement.

Patrons will be required to produce a copy of a Covid certificate to show they are either fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus in the last six months.

The EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) or the HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Record can be used for proof of vaccination status when entering pubs, restaurants, cafes or food courts.

👇First pint served after 496 days closed! Great to see you Aidan. Thanks so much for the support! #guinnesstime https://t.co/tST4eGitIC — The Long Hall Pub (@TheLongHallPub) July 26, 2021

There are no time limits on indoor dining but premises must be clear of all customers by 11.30pm.

More than 3,000 pubs reopened on Monday, with 25,000 staff signing off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and heading back to work.

Mick Ryan, owner of Ha’penny Bridge Inn in Temple Bar welcomed customers indoors for first time since the start of the pandemic.

Mr Ryan, who has owned the Dublin pub for 31 years, said he is struggling to hire staff.

“We can’t get the staff back to work. The PUP (Pandemic Unemployment Payment) is ridiculous. We can’t get the staff back,” he added.

“We can’t get someone on the door checking people in, so we will have to go in and out checking it ourselves.

“We have four staff, but we used to have six.

Michelle Murphy and Ivet Corvea from Cuba having a drink in Cafe en Seine in Dublin. Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

“We have no cleaners – we can’t get the cleaning contractor back because they have no staff, so we are doing the cleaning ourselves.

“We have been selling drink outside for a few weeks and before that we sold takeaway pints. You have to do something, you can’t sit around every day.

“All the pubs in Temple Bar are struggling for staff, restaurants are struggling for staff. It’s a problem all over the country. People have gone on to do other things and I don’t blame them.

“We have a bar upstairs that we spent 150,000 euro renovating before the lockdown that was never opened.”

Jim Whelan with a pint of Guinness from barman Damian Ellis who is wearing a face mask in Doheny and Nesbitt pub in Dublin. Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin urged the public to remain careful in the coming weeks.

“We have made good progress in the last six months in reopening sectors of society, so we want to protect that progress,” he said.

“Even though we are reopening indoor dining, we still have to be very, very careful.

“There’s a Delta variant that is highly transmissible and we have to protect ourselves.

“The ideal scenario is a continued rollout of the vaccination programme, combined with sensible, precautionary behaviour on all our part.

Siobhan kinsella, Debbie Maguire and Emma Darcy enjoying a drink in Slattery's Bar on Capel Street. Source: PA

“That’s where we can defeat this virus.”

Padraig Cribben, Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) chief executive, said: “It’s a big day for the trade, especially when you consider some of our members were closed for over 16 months.

“Unfortunately, the new guidelines Government handed down to us will make it very difficult for publicans and staff to manage their indoor businesses.

Peter Roche, from Finglas, Dublin enjoys a pint with his friends Jack Edwards, from Florida, Archie Rutledge, from Texas in Mulligans Bar on Poolbeg Street in Dublin. Source: PA

“Our message to customers is simple: Please work with us as we get used to these new guidelines.”

VFI president Paul Moynihan, who runs his family pub in Donard, Co Wicklow, said: “The reopening of indoor hospitality marks the end of an extremely challenging 16-month period that began on 15 March 2020 when all pubs were instructed to close in the face of the advancing pandemic.

“It’s only fair that pubs with no outdoor space are allowed to reopen. While outdoor trading has been a success for some publicans, reopening indoors gives businesses a chance to make ends meet.”

Meanwhile, more than 5.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across Ireland.

Almost 70% of the population is now fully vaccinated, and almost 80% has received the first of two doses.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “A huge thanks to all the vaccinators and the staff in our vaccine centres across the country, as well as the GPs, pharmacists and all involved.”