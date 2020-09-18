#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 18 September 2020
Advertisement

Infant hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after stationary quad bike struck by scrambler in Dublin

The incident happened at Cherry Orchard Park in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 18 Sep 2020, 8:28 AM
1 hour ago 11,700 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5207929
The incident happened at Cherry Orchard Park in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10
Image: Google Street View
The incident happened at Cherry Orchard Park in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10
The incident happened at Cherry Orchard Park in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10
Image: Google Street View

AN INFANT HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries after a stationary quad bike was struck by a scrambler in Dublin yesterday evening. 

The incident happened at Cherry Orchard Park in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10. 

At around 7pm, a woman in her 20s was seated with a male infant on a stationary quad bike when a scrambler struck the bike. 

The infant was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin with serious injuries. He is currently in a stable condition. 

The suspected driver of the scrambler, a man in his late teens, was taken to St James’ Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination. The scrambler involved in the collision had been removed from the scene before gardaí arrived. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or for anyone with information on the location of the scrambler to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie