Infant hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after stationary quad bike struck by scrambler in Dublin

AN INFANT HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries after a stationary quad bike was struck by a scrambler in Dublin yesterday evening.

The incident happened at Cherry Orchard Park in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

At around 7pm, a woman in her 20s was seated with a male infant on a stationary quad bike when a scrambler struck the bike.

The infant was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin with serious injuries. He is currently in a stable condition.

The suspected driver of the scrambler, a man in his late teens, was taken to St James’ Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination. The scrambler involved in the collision had been removed from the scene before gardaí arrived.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or for anyone with information on the location of the scrambler to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.