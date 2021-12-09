Fresh cost of living concerns as November sees the largest annual increase in prices since 2001

IRISH CONSUMER PRICES were 5.3% higher in November than a year ago — the largest annual change in prices since 2001, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Prices increased by 0.6% within the month of November, marking the 13th consecutive month of inflation.

The annual increase is mostly being driven mainly by soaring diesel and petrol prices as well as electricity bills and gas bills, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.

Transport prices — which includes, among other things, the cost of vehicles and prices paid by motorists at the pump — had increased by over 16% in the year to the end of November.

The price of petrol was up 27.5% over the 12 months and up 3.7% in November from October after the Government increased the carbon tax in October’s Budget.

The price of diesel, meanwhile, had increased by 26% in the year and 3.5% in the month of November.

Housing, electricity, water, gas and home heating prices jumped an overall 12% in the year and just over 0.2% in November alone.

Electricity prices had increased by almost 5% in the month, up nearly 21% over the 12 months, according to the figures.

It follows a sharp drop-off in price inflation last year when there was less demand for petrol and diesel due to travel restrictions. Overall consumer spending was also constrained due to public health restrictions and the annual rate of inflation only turned positive in April of this year.

But since then consumer prices have steadily increased month on month, rising above the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) target of 2% for the first time in July.

Eurozone inflation hit 4.9% last month, a record high. It’s not expected to fall back to 2% until the second half of 2022, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said yesterday.

Within the month of November, the most significant monthly price changes were increases in clothing and footwear (+3.3%) and transport (+1.3%), the CSO said.

Meanwhile, prices decreased in the alcoholic beverages and tobacco (-0.7%) and restaurants and hotels (-0.1%) categories.

In response to the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections in Ireland, public health officials have been advising people to once again reduce their social contacts in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

Last month, a Department of Health-commissioned survey suggested that nearly half of Irish adults had cancelled social plans in response to the worsening public health outlook. This may have reduced demand for pubs, restaurants and hotels in the month leading to slight declines in prices for goods and services in those sectors.