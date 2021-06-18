#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 18 June 2021
Advertisement

INMO seeks emergency meeting with HSE to tackle 'hazardous' hospital overcrowding

The union said that some hospitals are approaching pre-pandemic levels of overcrowding.

By Niamh Quinlan Friday 18 Jun 2021, 11:01 PM
44 minutes ago 3,866 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5471385
File photo.
Image: Peter Byrne
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Peter Byrne

THE IRISH NURSES and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has written to the HSE, calling for a meeting with the Health Executive’s Emergency Department (ED) Taskforce over unsafe levels of hospital overcrowding. 

The INMO said that the number of admitted patients waiting for beds has continued to increase, despite the continued risk of Covid-19 transmissions. The union added that some hospitals are also approaching pre-pandemic levels of overcrowding.

INMO president and emergency department nurse Karen McGowan said the situation in hospitals is “very unsafe”.

Over 22,000 patients have been treated on trolleys so far in 2021. A total of 2,800 have been treated on trolleys so far this month, almost double what it was this time last year.

The trolley figures for last month were triple what they were in May of 2020.

The organisation noted the risks to the health and safety of its members caused by the current pressure on emergency services. It called on the HSE to develop a “viable plan” for safe staffing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It is not acceptable for the HSE to rely on the goodwill and professionalism of nurses rather than develop a viable plan for safe staffing,” McGowan said.

“Frontline workers have given 100% throughout the pandemic, and if conditions don’t improve it will be very difficult to retain nurses and midwives in the health service over the coming years,” McGowan added.

About the author:

About the author
Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie