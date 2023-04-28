INMO call for Health and Safety Authority resources to protect healthcare staff from danger

THE IRISH NURSES and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for the Health and Safety Authority to be better resourced to enhance the safety of nurses, midwives and other healthcare workers on Workers’ Memorial Day.

Today marks the international day of remembrance and action for workers killed, disabled and injured in the course of their work.

INMO President Karen McGowan will speak on behalf of healthcare workers at the memorial event the Garden of Remembrance which begins at 10:30 this morning.

“Workers’ Memorial Day in Ireland is an important opportunity to honour and remember workers who have lost their lives or suffered injuries while on the job, and to advocate for safer workplaces and better protection of workers’ rights,” she will tell the event.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Neale Richmond TD and Interim CEO of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), Mark Cullen, will be in attendance.

“The Health and Safety Authority must act on the unsafe conditions our healthcare workers are working in and patients are presenting to. The HSA has done phenomenal work in transforming workplace safety in the construction and agriculture industries – if given the resources it must do the same in healthcare.”

It’s understood that McGowan will highlight the danger healthcare workers faced during the pandemic and the attacks on staff that occur each day.

Over 63% of all incidents of assault that occur against HSE workers are levelled against nurses and midwives.

Between January 2021 and October 2022, there were 5,593 reported assaults against nursing and midwifery staff and 9,075 assaults were recorded on staff and patients within the healthcare sector during the same period.

Advertisement

The INMO has stated that this figure does not include assaults against nurses and midwives in Section 38 facilities, and that there are at least ten assaults against nurses and midwives every day.

In February, paediatric nurse Sylvia Chambers told the Oireachtas Health Committee that she is regularly verbally abused at work, has had objects thrown at her and was threatened that when she would be stabbed when she left work.

McGowan will add:

“I am a healthcare worker, I’m an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in a hospital not far from where we stand today. Every day, we care for patients and provide vital services to our communities.”

“But in doing so, we also face various hazards and challenges that can put our health and safety at risk. From exposure to infectious diseases to physical injuries, we understand the importance of workplace safety in our profession.

“As we emerge from the worst of the pandemic, I believe it is important to look back. 23 healthcare workers tragically lost their lives because of Covid-19. We think of them and their families today.”

“Thousands of healthcare workers contracted what was an unknown virus in the line of their work. Hundreds of my healthcare colleagues are still paying the price as they continue to deal with the symptoms of Long-Covid.

“We put ourselves in a situation where we did not know the outcome in order to put our patients first. As we reflect on workplace injuries today, many of my colleagues and I will ask ourselves, knowing what we know now would we do it again? Can we say that our safety in the workplace has improved?”

Today’s event will commemorate the 461 people who were killed in work-related incidents over a ten-year period from 2013-2023.

5 people have died in work-related incidents between the beginning of this year and the end of March.