Wednesday 4 March, 2020
New documentary showing gardaí on the frontlines in north Dublin to air tonight on Virgin Media One

Inside the K looks at policing in Blanchardstown, Cabra and Finglas and airs for the first time tonight.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 6:30 AM
“We know they’re violent people, they’ve no respect for us, no respect for life, and we’re in it every day. But it’s the job we signed up for.”

A DOCUMENTARY SERIES that follows the gardaí policing one of the busiest districts in the country features tonight on Virgin Media One.

Inside the K looks at the frontlines in Cabra, Finglas and Blanchardstown with each episode highlighting issues ranging from gangland violence to drugs policing.

It’ll also look at the damage caused by drug use to the reality of the effects of social media and the dangers to young people who find themselves involved with gangs.

Dwayne OBrien Garda, Simon Cadam Garda, Selina Proudfoot Sergeant, Megan Furey Garda, Rebekah Gaffey Garda (l to r) Dwayne O'Brien Garda, Simon Cadam Garda, Selina Proudfoot Sergeant, Megan Furey Garda, Rebekah Gaffey Garda: Source: Virgin Media One

The first episode features gardaí in the K district in their efforts to keep guns off the streets and reassure the community. 

In Blanchardstown, it will show the team investigate a murder and respond to a reckless assassination attempt. 

Source: Virgin Media Television/YouTube

The show will feature gardaí of all ranks discuss the ins and outs of the job.

In a preview seen by TheJournal.ie, one member of the armed unit says: “The K has got a bad reputation – Finglas and Blanchardstown especially. And in certain places, it’s well deserved. But at the same time, even in the worst estates, or the worst roads in Finglas or Blanch still have ordinary decent people living on them just trying to get on with their lives and some semblance of peace. 

So you kind of have to remind yourself who we’re out there for. There’s no shortage of good people out there in Finglas, Blanch and Cabra. Day in day out, we’re not dealing with the good people.

Rory Carey, Sergeant, Terry Nevin, Garda, Rebekah Gaffey, Garda, Liam Carolan, Superintendent, Shirley Baker, Garda, Padraic Brennan, Garda, Dave Reardon, Garda (l to r) Rory Carey, Sergeant, Terry Nevin, Garda, Rebekah Gaffey, Garda, Liam Carolan, Superintendent, Shirley Baker, Garda, Padraic Brennan, Garda, Dave Reardon, Garda: Source: Virgin Media

Finbarr Murphy, chief superintendent, says: “DMR West has the potential to be one of the finest, best places in Ireland to live. And there’s some people enjoying that already. 

What you really want is a society that has given people an opportunity.

The Guards: Inside the K airs tonight on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

