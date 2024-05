AFTER WEEKS OF anticipation, coalition leaders this morning announced the intention of the Irish Government to officially recognise the state of Palestine.

Speaking this morning, Taoiseach Simon Harris said that it is “never the wrong time to do the right thing,” and that Ireland’s recognition of Palestine will become official on 28 May, 2024.

The announcement was made this morning in conjunction with the governments of Norway and Spain, and was swiftly followed by a decision on the Israeli side to recall its ambassadors from Ireland and Norway. In a statement, Israeli foreign Minister Israel Katz said: “I am sending a clear message today: Israel will not be complacent against those who undermine its sovereignty and endanger its security”.

How did the rest of the world’s media react to Ireland’s decision to recognise the state of Palestine?

Israel

The Times of Israel: ‘Katz recalls envoys from Norway, Ireland over Palestinian state recognition: “Israel will not let this go quietly”’

Norway, Ireland, Spain move to recognize Palestinian state, drawing Israeli fury https://t.co/OGwtvTBtyZ — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) May 22, 2024

Jerusalem Post: ‘Ireland, Norway, Spain will recognise Palestinian state’

The Jerusalem Post also reported on Katz’s decision to recall his ambassadors with the headline: ‘Israel recalls envoys over Palestinian statehood: “We won’t stand silent”‘

Haaretz: ‘”In Israel’s Best Interest”: Norway, Spain, Ireland Set to Recognise Palestinian State’

Notably, Israeli news outlet Haaretz published an op-ed by Ireland’s ambassador to Israel Sonya McGuinness, today under the headline ‘Why Ireland Is Recognising the State of Palestine.’ McGuinness’ piece also featured the subhead ‘Ireland is recognising a Palestinian state not out of hostility towards Israel but because we desperately want to see – and contribute to – a future where Israelis and Palestinians alike live in security and dignity.’

United Kingdom

BBC: ‘Important step’ as Ireland recognises Palestinian state

The Guardian: ‘Ireland, Spain and Norway to recognise Palestinian state… Irish leader declares “unequivocal support” for two-state solution, as Israel recalls ambassadors from Dublin, Madrid and Oslo’

The Telegraph: ‘Labour says “preferable” to recognise Palestine as a state’

Daily Mail: ‘Gloating Hamas hails “important step” as Ireland, Norway and Spain become the latest nations to recognise a Palestinian state – but Israel says “twisted” move “rewards terrorism”’

United States

New York Times: ‘Spain, Norway and Ireland Recognise a Palestinian State, a Blow to Israel’

Breaking News: Spain, Norway and Ireland said they would recognize an independent Palestinian state, adding to Israel’s isolation over the war in Gaza. https://t.co/s9OONCdITa — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 22, 2024

Washington Post: ‘Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestinian state; Israel condemns move’

CNN: ’Spain, Norway and Ireland’s recognition of a Palestinian state is likely to have little impact on Israel’

Fox News: ‘Norway, Ireland, Spain recognising independent Palestinian state as Israel-Hamas war continues’

Associated Press: ‘Norway, Ireland and Spain say they will recognise a Palestinian state, deepening Israel’s isolation’

European Union

Le Monde (France): ‘Spain, Ireland and Norway decide to jointly recognize Palestine as a state’

The Le Monde subhead went on to describe the decision as ‘a new setback’ for Israel.

DW (Germany): ‘Norway, Ireland, Spain to recognise Palestinian state… Israel has condemned the move, recalled its ambassadors and warned recognition would lead to “more terrorism and instability”‘

Middle East

Al Jazeera: ‘Norway, Ireland, Spain to recognise Palestinian state’

Middle East Eye: ‘Spain, Ireland and Norway recognise Palestinian state: Other countries expected to follow suit in the coming weeks, Irish prime minister says’