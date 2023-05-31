Gardaí and HSA investigating after man dies at Kerry slurry pit

GARDAÍ AND THE Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have launched investigations after a man in his 70s died when he fell into a slurry pit in Co Kerry on Monday afternoon.

It’s understood that the father of two was overcome by fumes and fell into the pit at a farm in Duagh, near Listowel.

Gardai and emergency services arrived to the farm and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from An Garda Síochána read:

“Gardaí were alerted to a fatal workplace incident that occurred on an agricultural premises near Listowel, Co. Kerry on Monday afternoon, 29 May.

“A male in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Kerry for a post-mortem examination.

“The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

The HSA has stated that it is “aware of the incident and has launched an investigation”.