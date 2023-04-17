Investigation underway into cyber attack affecting charities for sexual assault survivors

AN INVESTIGATION IS underway into a ransomware attack on a data management company in Northern Ireland that holds data for charities and non-profits, including several organisations working with sexual assault survivors.

The PSNI has confirmed that it received a report of a cyber incident on 30 March and referred the case to specialist detectives in its Cyber Crime Investigation Team, where enquiries are still ongoing.

The company, Evide, manages data for its clients, who are charged between £720 and £1,200 a year for its services, according to the company’s website.

One of the organisations affected by the cyber attack is One in Four, a charity based in Dublin that supports adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Data relating to around 1,000 people linked to this organisation alone are believed to have been subject to the attack.

The Data Protection Commission and National Cyber Security Centre have been notified of the breach.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme, One in Four CEO Maeve Lewis said the charity was made aware that its clients’ personal data had been accessed.

“That means that email addresses, phone numbers and so on have been accessed. We are being told by the cybersecurity experts that that data is very valuable, because it can be sold to people who then go on to try to commit fraud by, for example, getting bank account details or other personal data,” Lewis outlined.

The CEO explained that the charity is not certain whether sensitive information, such as the details of crimes, has been compromised, but that not all documents were affected. She said One in Four has requested that Evide seek a High Court injunction against the publication of the material online.

“The data which was stolen included personal information. There would also have been short records of people’s engagement in our services. That is stored separately, so we really don’t know what the situation is with that data. We do know that any attachments, any letters, any reports, for example, to child protection services, they have not been accessed,” she said.

One in Four believes that upwards of 1,000 of its clients have been affected, of whom it has contacted about 500 directly so far.

“In the past week, we’ve managed to contact directly about 500 people and we are continuing to do that. A helpline has been set up from this morning so people can contact that by accessing our website and getting the details,” Lewis told Morning Ireland.

“Some people are quite distressed because we are dealing with some very vulnerable people, but people have been remarkably generous. I think sadly, in this day and age, people are accustomed to being contacted by dodgy calls or dodgy emails, so people are generally aware of what they should do if they get an email from an unusual source,” she said.

“We are continuing to offer support and if anybody out there is concerned this morning, we urge them to look at our website and then find the details of how to contact us.

“We have been told that the most valuable information is personal data, which these criminals tend to sell on to people who want to try to defraud people by contacting them via email or text message and trying to get things like for example, bank details, that type of financial information from them, so we are urging people to be very cautious.”

Lewis advised that people “be cautious, as we all need to be in this day and age”.

“If you get an email or a text message from a source that seems dodgy, even if it seems to be from a reputable organisation – if you’re not sure, contact that organisation.”

One in Four has provided the following contact information on its website: “If you believe you may be affected by this data breach or have any concerns, an information helpline is available Monday to Friday from 11am – 4pm on 00353 879473177 to answer any questions you may have. You can also call the Rape Crisis 24 Hour helpline on 1800 778888.”