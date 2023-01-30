Investigation underway into possible arson attack at building in inner city Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a possible arson attack at a property on Sherrard Street in Dublin’s north city centre after emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 5:40pm.

Videos circulating on social media show large groups of people near Rawlton House, a vacant building, this evening.

A Garda spokesperson stated:

Advertisement

“Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at approximately 5:40pm at a vacant dwelling in the Sherrard Street area of Dublin 1.”

“Local fire services quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

“Investigations into this incident are ongoing.”

Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Fitzgibbon Street Garda Station on 01 6668400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.