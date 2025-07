GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a woman’s body at a hotel in Limerick City.

The woman’s body was discovered at a room at the Clayton Hotel, Steamboat Quay, yesterday evening.

An ambulance was alerted to the hotel and the woman, aged in her mid 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem is to be carried out on the body at University Hospital Limerick later today.

Sources said the results of the autopsy would help determine the course of the Garda investigation.

A Garda spokesperson said gardaí assisted emergency services with a medical emergency at a premises in Limerick City yesterday evening.

The spokesperson added that the woman was pronounced dead by ambulance personnel and that no further information is available at this time.