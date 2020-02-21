This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 21 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drew Harris says he agrees with PSNI assessment about IRA Army Council and influence on Sinn Féin

The report found that IRA members believe the Army Council oversees both PIRA and Sinn Féin with an overarching strategy.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 21 Feb 2020, 4:04 PM
8 minutes ago 1,269 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5016657
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris has said he agrees with a 2015 PSNI assessment about the Army Council of the Provisional IRA and its influence over Sinn Féin.

Harris, speaking to reporters as over 200 new gardaí graduated from Templemore in Tipperary, said that the view of An Garda Síochána “does not differ” from that of the PSNI or British security services. 

He said: “In national security matters and matters around the State, it is my obligation to report to the government as you would expect me to do.

“Also, we have been contributing to the IRC (Independent Reporting Commission) reporting on the status of various paramilitary groups and we would hold with their opinion on these matters.

He added: “I am also aware of the PSNI and the British security services assessment and we do not differ from that view.”

Harris was speaking about a 2015 assessment conducted by the PSNI and M15 which found that the structures of the Provisional IRA still exist but in a much-reduced capacity. 

The report found that PIRA members “believe that the [Provisional Army Council] oversees both PIRA and Sinn Féin with an overarching strategy”. 

It also found that PIRA members “have been directed to actively support Sinn Féin within the community including activity like electioneering and leafleting”.

However, the report added that this strategy has “a wholly political focus”.

It also stated that the “PIRA leadership remains committed to the peace process and its aim of achieving a united Ireland by political means”. 

Separately, a 2015 report by the Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan for Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald found there was no evidence of PIRA military departments or the Army Council operating south of the border. 

That Garda report found that a significant number of people who have associated with the PIRA remain criminally active.

Addressing Harris’ comments, Leo Varadkar called on Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to “sever” links between her party and the Provisional IRA. 

He tweeted: “Why doesn’t McDonald disband the Army Council and the PIRA or if she cannot, repudiate them and sever all links and do so publicly and unequivocally?” 

In 28 July 2005, the IRA Army Council an end to its armed campaign and said it would work to achieve a united Ireland through political means only. 

The idea that Sinn Féin was being controlled by an army council was a feature of the general election with both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael questioning the structure of the Sinn Féin party.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie