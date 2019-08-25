Iran's foreign minister makes surprise G7 summit visit

AN OFFICIAL IRANIAN plane carrying Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has landed in Biarritz in France during the G7 summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who held talks with Zarif on the eve of the summit, has been leading efforts to ease tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump was asked whether Zarif had been invited. “No comment,” he replied.

The French presidency and an Iranian spokesperson have since confirmed the plane’s arrival in Biarritz.

“Zarif… has arrived in Biarritz, where the G7 is being held, to continue talks regarding the recent measures between the presidents of Iran and France,” spokesman Abbas Mousavi tweeted, referring to their efforts to salvage a nuclear deal.

Mousavi stressed in his tweet that “there will be no meetings or negotiations” with American officials during Zarif’s trip.

Earlier today, Macron said that G7 leaders have agreed joint action on Iran over its nuclear programme with the aim of defusing tensions with the Middle Eastern nation.

US President Donald Trump, however, denied signing off on a joint G7 message to Iran as announced by Macron.

“No I haven’t discussed that,” Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.

This contradicted Macron who shortly beforehand had said the G7 countries “agreed on what to say to Iran”.

With reporting from Associated Press