Quiz: How much do you know about addresses to the nation?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
BEFORE 2020, AN address to the nation from the Taoiseach was a relative rarity.
Now, no matter what time of the day you switch on the telly, no matter what channel you watch, there’s sure to be one on.
That might be a slight exaggeration, but still, Covid announcements at the start of the Six One are a dime a dozen these days.
Let’s test your knowledge of the addresses, new and old.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (5)