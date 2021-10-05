#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 5 October 2021
Advertisement

Ireland is coming 'close to suppressing' Covid-19, Philip Nolan says

“We seem to have come close to suppressing what is a very transmissible virus,” he said.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 4:43 PM
58 minutes ago 8,627 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5566018
Professor Philip Nolan
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Professor Philip Nolan
Professor Philip Nolan
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

IRELAND SEEMS TO be coming close to suppressing Covid-19, Professor Philip Nolan has said. 

Speaking to RTÉ’s News at One, the chair of NPHET’s Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said “we’re in a good place” in relation to the lifting of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions by 22 October. 

“There’s nothing in the numbers at the moment that would change the advice that NPHET would have given the government towards the end of August,” Nolan said. 

He said the suppression of the virus is down to the precautions the population is making and the high levels of vaccination.

“We’re fortunate with our very high level of vaccinations and frankly the very sensible manner in which each and every one of us is taking the precautions,” Nolan said. 

“We seem to have come close to suppressing what is a very transmissible virus,” he said. 

Nolan said Ireland is living with the aftermath of what was “a very large wave of infection in the 16-34 age group” during the summer months, when the population was partially vaccinated. 

“We’re living with the aftermath of that force of infection right now. The cases we’re seeing today are essentially the residual of that,” he said. 

There will be a “long final act” of the pandemic, Nolan suggested, “given the level of circulating virus in the world”. 

“I think we are going to be seeing cases of this infection for many months to come,” he said. 

However, he added: “I think it’s an important message here that people should not be fearful. I’m worried about people who consider themselves vulnerable, who may, at this point, still be really concerned about their own safety. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I think the message is don’t be fearful, be careful. 

“The risks are very much reduced because of vaccination. We can reduce the risk further if we can keep case numbers down. This is the time to see this as a long, slow final phase.”

Public health officials have this evening confirmed a further 1,124 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, 349 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 65 in ICU. 

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, 5,249 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie