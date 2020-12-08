Coronavirus: One death and 215 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that one more person has died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further 215 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

It brings the total number of cases in Ireland to 74,628, while the number of deaths is now 2,097.

Of the cases notified today:

95 are men / 119 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

74 in Dublin, 22 in Donegal, 15 in Kilkenny, 14 in Louth, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 79 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 210 patients with Covid-19 are currently hospitalised, of whom 31 are in ICU.

Eight additional hospitalisations have been made in the last 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now at 80.2 cases per 100,000.

Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the identification of three deaths and one case that were previously confirmed, which is reflected in the current total figures of 2,097 and 74,682 respectively.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that the government’s approval of National Public Health Emergency Team’s (NPHET) advice on the prioritisation of Covid-19 vaccines was an “important step in the development of the vaccine strategy being finalised by the High Level taskforce for Covid-19 vaccination”.

“While each of us awaits our opportunity to be vaccinated, it is important that we continue to protect each other in the meantime, particularly over Christmas and in the months ahead,” Dr Holohan said.

“Continue to follow public health advice; avoid crowded places, physically distance, wear face coverings, wash hands regularly and practice cough/sneeze etiquette,” he said.

The allocation strategy for the Covid-19 vaccines in Ireland was signed off by Cabinet today.

The rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine has begun across the UK, including in Northern Ireland, where nurse Joanna Sloan became the first person on the island of Ireland to receive the vaccine earlier today.

Nurse Sloan (28), from Dundrum, received the vaccine in Co Down around 8am at a vaccination centre in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A woman from Fermanagh called Margaret Keenan (90) became the first person in the UK to receive a Covid-19 vaccine when she was given the Pfixer/BioNTech vaccine around 6.30am in Coventry, England.