#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 8 December 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: One death and 215 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 5:42 PM
40 minutes ago 16,835 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5292017
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that one more person has died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further 215 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

It brings the total number of cases in Ireland to 74,628, while the number of deaths is now 2,097. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 95 are men / 119 are women
  • 60% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 74 in Dublin, 22 in Donegal, 15 in Kilkenny, 14 in Louth, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 79 cases are spread across 18 other counties.  

As of 2pm today, 210 patients with Covid-19 are currently hospitalised, of whom 31 are in ICU.

Eight additional hospitalisations have been made in the last 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now at 80.2 cases per 100,000.

Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the identification of three deaths and one case that were previously confirmed, which is reflected in the current total figures of 2,097 and 74,682 respectively.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that the government’s approval of National Public Health Emergency Team’s (NPHET) advice on the prioritisation of Covid-19 vaccines was an “important step in the development of the vaccine strategy being finalised by the High Level taskforce for Covid-19 vaccination”.

“While each of us awaits our opportunity to be vaccinated, it is important that we continue to protect each other in the meantime, particularly over Christmas and in the months ahead,” Dr Holohan said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Continue to follow public health advice; avoid crowded places, physically distance, wear face coverings, wash hands regularly and practice cough/sneeze etiquette,” he said.

The allocation strategy for the Covid-19 vaccines in Ireland was signed off by Cabinet today.

The rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine has begun across the UK, including in Northern Ireland, where nurse Joanna Sloan became the first person on the island of Ireland to receive the vaccine earlier today.

Nurse Sloan (28), from Dundrum, received the vaccine in Co Down around 8am at a vaccination centre in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. 

A woman from Fermanagh called Margaret Keenan (90) became the first person in the UK to receive a Covid-19 vaccine when she was given the Pfixer/BioNTech vaccine around 6.30am in Coventry, England.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie