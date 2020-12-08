Nurse becomes first person in NI to receive Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

Sister Joanna Sloan becomes the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

Sister Joanna Sloan becomes the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

A NURSE HAS become the first person on the island of Ireland to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this morning.

The first dose was administered at approximately 8am at a mass vaccination centre at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The first person to receive the vaccine in Northern Ireland was a 28-year-old nurse from Dundrum in Co Down.

Joanna Sloan is sister in charge of Covid vaccination for the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland’s largest.

She is a former emergency department nurse and has been in her occupation for six years.

She is engaged but her wedding was postponed due to the pandemic. She has a daughter aged five.

Stormont health minister Robin Swann said: “Let us not underestimate the importance of today and what we are seeing with the start of our vaccination programme.”

He told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme: “It is a game-changer, it is a big day. It is the day we have long been waiting for.”

He said it should be greeted with optimism but tempered with caution.

“This is the start of a long road to recovery but we are on the first step.”

Earlier this morning, 90-year-old grandmother Margaret Keenan became the first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the UK.

She said: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Stocks of coronavirus vaccine arrived in Northern Ireland on Friday having first come through Dublin Port.

There are 25,000 doses in the initial batch of the vaccine.

The UK formally approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine last Wednesday, with 40 million doses of the vaccine already purchased.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer.