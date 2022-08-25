Ireland could be 'almost 100% dependent' on UK for gas supplies by 2026

IRELAND MAY BECOME almost entirely dependent on the United Kingdom for gas by 2026 due to depleting supplies from the Corrib gas field.

Documents released to The Journal under the Freedom of Information Act reveal that an emergency group tasked with managing the energy crisis expressed concerns about the capacity of pipelines to meet peak demand in the future.

The warning was made at a June meeting of Energy Security Emergency Group, which was established earlier this year to oversee Ireland’s response to its energy challenges.

“It was noted that due to the limited and depleting gas source from Corrib, by 2026 or 2027 Ireland may be almost 100% dependent on gas supply via interconnectors to the UK,” minutes of the meeting state.

“Concerns were raised that demand may exceed the capacity of these pipelines during peak days and that upgrade works are likely to be required.”

According to the most recent Gas Networks Ireland figures, 73% of Irish gas demand, both for home heating and for electricity purposes, is currently met with supply from the United Kingdom via the Moffat Entry Point in Scotland.

The remaining 27% comes from the Corrib gas field off the coast of Erris Head in Co Mayo, but this supply is expected to diminish in the coming years.

It comes amid growing concerns about the State’s energy supply this winter and in the years to come, with heightened fears there will be blackouts in the run-up to Christmas.

Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan said yesterday that Ireland needs to be “very careful” in its energy use to avoid blackouts this coming winter.

The Green Party leader said the Government has contingency planning for emergencies but it does not expect “very dramatic scenarios” affecting the country.

“We expect to be able to provide the power that this country needs in the next two to three months,” he told RTÉ radio.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) statistics on Monday showed that the price of wholesale electricity is now 86% higher than it was a year ago.

- Contains reporting by Ian Curran.