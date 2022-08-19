The Explainer: Is Ireland facing the threat of winter power blackouts?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE QUESTION OF electricity supplies in Ireland has been constantly discussed over 2022, bt in recent months the issue of blackouts has raised its head.
Some energy experts have suggested that there’s an increased blackout risk this winter, something that’s hard to hear when people are already paying through the nose for their energy bills.
Earlier today, we reported that electricity supply companies may be charged more for their customers to use electricity between 5pm and 7pm this winter, in order to avoid severe pressure on the electricity grid.
And last week came the news that there was winter blackout risk to stadium and pitch lighting.
But are we really facing blackouts – and what can we do to prepare for potential energy shortages?
To talk us through it, this week presenter Michelle Hennessy is joined by Dr Muireann Lynch, Energy Economics researcher and Research Officer at the Economic and Social Research Institute.
Listen to The Explainer
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
This episode was put together by presenter Michelle Hennessy, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.
Making a difference Our Explainer articles bring context and explanations in plain language to help make sense of complex issues. We're asking readers like you to support us so we can continue to provide helpful context to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. Over 5,000 readers like you already have stepped up. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make a difference.
Making a difference
Our Explainer articles bring context and explanations in plain language to help make sense of complex issues.
We're asking readers like you to support us so we can continue to provide helpful context to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.
Over 5,000 readers like you already have stepped up. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make a difference.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS