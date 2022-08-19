The Explainer: Is Ireland facing the threat of winter power blackouts?

THE QUESTION OF electricity supplies in Ireland has been constantly discussed over 2022, bt in recent months the issue of blackouts has raised its head.

Some energy experts have suggested that there’s an increased blackout risk this winter, something that’s hard to hear when people are already paying through the nose for their energy bills.

Earlier today, we reported that electricity supply companies may be charged more for their customers to use electricity between 5pm and 7pm this winter, in order to avoid severe pressure on the electricity grid.

And last week came the news that there was winter blackout risk to stadium and pitch lighting.

But are we really facing blackouts – and what can we do to prepare for potential energy shortages?

Advertisement

To talk us through it, this week presenter Michelle Hennessy is joined by Dr Muireann Lynch, Energy Economics researcher and Research Officer at the Economic and Social Research Institute.

Listen to The Explainer

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Michelle Hennessy, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.