Did you sit your driving test this year? Here are the pass rates for each RSA centre for 2023

THE VAST MAJORITY of centres where driving tests are carried out in Ireland saw more motorists pass their test than fail during the first ten months of the year, according to figures from the Road Safety Authority.

Data released to The Journal by the RSA revealed the pass and fail rates for each of the 60 centres where driving tests were carried out between January and October this year.

According to the figures, Skibbereen had the highest pass rate for drivers this year, with 73.2% of those who sat their test in the west Cork centre managing to get their licence.

Advertisement

In contrast, Charlestown in north Dublin had the highest fail rate; just 38.2% of applicants managed to pass their test at the centre during the first ten months of 2023.

Drivers passed their car test more often than they failed in 41 out of the 60 RSA centres across the country during the first ten months of the year.

Only five of the centres with the 20 highest pass rates were located in Leinster, where 13 of the centres with the 20 lowest pass rates were located.

Five of the six centres with the lowest pass rates were in Dublin, with Dun Laoghaire/Deansgrange the only one of the capital’s test centres where more people passed than failed this year.

Here are the pass rate for each RSA centre this year:

Athlone (45.9%)

Ballina (54.9%)

Birr (53.0%)

Buncrana (59.8%)

Carlow Talbot Hotel (60.0%)

Carrick On Shannon (54.8%)

Castlebar (58.7%)

Cavan (55.0%)

Charlestown (38.2%)

Clifden (64.2%)

Clonmel (59.8%)

Cork – St. Finbarr’s GAA Club, Togher (50.3%)

Cork – Wilton (45.3%)

Donegal (59.5%)

Drogheda (52.0%)

Dun Laoghaire / Deansgrange (53.2%)

Dundalk (51.2%)

Dungarvan (50.7%)

Ennis (53.4%)

Finglas (38.6%)

Galway – Carnmore (53.9%)

Galway – Westside (58.7%)

Gorey (56.2%)

Kilkenny – Govt Buildings (50.7%)

Kilkenny – O’Loughlin Gaels (54.9%)

Killarney (52.9%)

Killester (47.3%)

Kilrush (55.6%)

Letterkenny (55.6%)

Limerick – Castlemungret (53.0%)

Limerick – Woodview (52.9%)

Longford (43.3%)

Loughrea (65.3%)

Loughrea – Lough Rea Hotel & Spa (56.0%)

Mallow – Cork Racecourse Mallow (51.0%)

Monaghan (60.9%)

Mulhuddart (45.3%)

Mulhuddart – Carlton Hotel (45.0%)

Mulhuddart – Maple House (44.1%)

Mullingar (47.6%)

Naas (51.1%)

Navan (55.3%)

Nenagh (49.4%)

Newcastle West (53.1%)

Newcastle West – Longcourt House Hotel (54.5%)

Portlaoise (49.8%)

Raheny (47.5%)

Roscommon (52.2%)

Shannon (59.1%)

Skibbereen (73.2%)

Sligo (52.6%)

Tallaght (46.2%)

Thurles (48.0%)

Tipperary (46.2%)

Tralee (47.1%)

Tuam (58.4%)

Tullamore (50.5%)

Waterford (46.6%)

Wexford (48.6%)

Wicklow (54.5%)