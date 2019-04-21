This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 21 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Warm spell to continue as Met Éireann confirms Saturday as hottest day of the year so far

Temperatures reached 22.9 degrees Celsius in Oak Park in Carlow yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 11:23 AM
6 minutes ago 659 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4601458
People sitting in Dublin's St Stephens Green enjoying spring sunshine.
Image: RollingNews.ie
People sitting in Dublin's St Stephens Green enjoying spring sunshine.
People sitting in Dublin's St Stephens Green enjoying spring sunshine.
Image: RollingNews.ie

IT MAY HAVE been a Good Friday, but Met Éireann have revealed that it was an even better Saturday with temperatures reaching their highest point for the year so far.

The mercury hit 22.9 degrees Celsius in Oak Park in Carlow on Easter Saturday, with a spokesman for the forecaster confirming to TheJournal.ie that this was the highest recorded temperature of 2019 so far.

The eastern half of the country experienced the warmest conditions yesterday, with temperatures of 22.3 degrees recorded in Dunsany in Co Meath and 21.2 degrees in Casement Aerodrome in Dublin.

Other high temperatures were recorded at Mullingar in Co Westmeath, where it hit 21.1 degrees, and Moore Park in Co Cork, where it was 21 degrees.

Met Éireann have also forecast that the warm weather is set to continue over the course of the next few days, starting with highs of 16 to 21 degrees today.

Bank Holiday Monday will also see warm and dry conditions in most areas, with spells of sunshine and a few isolated showers, as highest temperatures reach between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius.

And it is still expected to be warm on Tuesday, when highest temperatures will be between 17 and 20 degrees, with sunny spells and just a few showers across the country.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie