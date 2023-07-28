Ireland looks set to co-host Euro 2028 with the UK

IRELAND’S BID TO be a co-host of Euro 2028 looks set to go unopposed after their main rivals instead joined forces for Euro 2032.

The FAI have combined with Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England to hold the tournament in five years’ time, but all five will not be guranteed a place in the competition as the number of guaranteed places has yet to be confirmed.

But the path to stage the Euros has opened up now that Turkey and Italy, who had been in the running, instead shifted their focus to co-host Euro 2032.

It means Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and the GAA’s Casement Park in Belfast are now set to stage fixtures.

In a statement released today, Uefa has confirmed it received a request from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to merge their individual bids to host Euro 2032.

The statement read: “In 2021, Uefa initiated a bidding process for the hosting of two consecutive editions of its European Championship, in 2028 and 2032. TFF entered the process for both editions, while FIGC decided to bid only for the 2032 edition. A joint bid to host the 2028 edition has also been placed by five associations: England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

“UEFA will now work with FIGC and TFF to ensure that the documentation to be submitted for their joint bid is compliant with the bidding requirements.

“If the joint bid does comply with such requirements, it will be submitted to the UEFA Executive Committee at the meeting scheduled on 10 October, where the appointments for 2028 and 2032 will be made. Decisions on venues and match schedules will be made at a later stage.”

Written by David Sneyd and posted on the42.ie