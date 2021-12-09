Ireland leads world record-breaking attempt for most countries ever singing together at once

IRELAND WILL LEAD a world record-breaking attempt to have the most countries ever singing together at once at Expo 2020 Dubai this evening.

Irish organisers of the Expo World Choir plan to beat the existing world record of 105 countries singing together with over 1,000 people from 148 countries registered to sing their hearts out at 3.30 pm Irish time.

The international choir is led by Irish conductor David Brophy and supported by soloists from Ireland’s National Concert Hall including Iarla Ó Lionáird, Jerry Fish and Tolü Makay.

Brophy arranged and curated a selection of widely recognised Irish and international songs for the concert which will be centred around You Raise Me Up. Other songs will include U2′s One, An Poc ar Buile, Mná na hÉireann, and Moloko’s Sing It Back.

The Expo World Choir is part of a programme of Irish culture being showcased at the world fair hosted by the United Arab Emirates, featuring countries from around the world.

The Dubai event, which is the first world expo to be hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region (MENA), launched in September a year later than expected due to Covid-19.

Ireland’s presence at the expo is aimed at raising the country’s profile as an attractive place to live, visit, study, invest and do business in the UAE, and the wider MENA region, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Ireland’s presence at Expo is centred around its custom built Pavilion; an immersive exhibition representing the best of Irish creativity and innovation; and a six- month programme of events, including high-level engagement in Expo’s ten thematic weeks. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

“Expo World Choir embodies the best of Irish creativity. This ambitious project is a cornerstone of Ireland’s participation at Expo and represents Ireland’s ambition to be a unifying force in the global community – in this case, assembling 150 countries at Expo to sing together for one night,” Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy said ahead of today’s performance.

“This project with the National Concert Hall showcases all forms of Irish talent, including that of our Irish diaspora in the UAE. I wish to thank this vibrant community for their active engagement and support and congratulate all of the performers involved in this exciting To Be Irish project.”

The world record attempt will be live-streamed on both Facebook and Twitter at 3.30pm.