#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 26 February 2021
Advertisement

5% of people in Ireland have now received their first dose of a Covid vaccine

This represents some 238,000 people.

By Nicky Ryan Friday 26 Feb 2021, 10:35 AM
34 minutes ago 15,079 Views 85 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5358060
File photo of vaccinator Deborah Cross with Bernie Waterhouse, who was the first healthcare worker to receive a Covid vaccine in the Republic of Ireland.
Image: Marc O'Sullivan
File photo of vaccinator Deborah Cross with Bernie Waterhouse, who was the first healthcare worker to receive a Covid vaccine in the Republic of Ireland.
File photo of vaccinator Deborah Cross with Bernie Waterhouse, who was the first healthcare worker to receive a Covid vaccine in the Republic of Ireland.
Image: Marc O'Sullivan

MORE THAN 238,000 people in the Republic of Ireland have now received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, representing 5.02% of the population.

As of 23 February, a total of 238,841 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered in the State.

134,439 second doses have been administered, representing 2.82% of the population.

The figures are published with a two-day lag.

After focusing on frontline healthcare workers and staff and residents of care homes, Ireland’s vaccine programme ramped up in recent weeks to include people aged over 85.

The progress in the five days up to Tuesday was:

  • Friday: 8,831 first doses, 5,923 second doses
  • Saturday: 5,169 first doses, 3,517 second doses
  • Sunday: 911 first doses, 1,004 second doses.
  • Monday: 3,539 first doses, 902 second doses.
  • Tuesday: 12,075 first doses, 701 second doses.

The vast majority (87.2%) of the vaccines administered were the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, followed by AstraZeneca (11.3%), and Moderna (1.5%).

Yesterday the HSE confirmed that a ‘vaccine effect’ has been observed in healthcare settings and care homes, with a sharp fall in infections over recent days as large numbers of staff are fully inoculated.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Health is to ask the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to consider whether family carers could be included in one of the vaccine groups currently being reviewed.

The estimate that 5% of the people have received their first dose is based on the 2016 Census, frequently used by health officials when calculating figures like these.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A more recent estimate of the population from the CSO would place this figure at 4.80% of the population.

In Northern Ireland, a total of 491,593 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine (25.96% of the population) as of 24 February, and 31,637 have received their second dose (1.67%).

More details to follow.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (85)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie