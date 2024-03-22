Advertisement
A Palestinian man waves a Palestine flag at the time if the Great March of Return in 2018. Alamy Stock Photo
Sideline diplomacy

Varadkar meets leaders of Malta, Slovenia and Spain at EU summit to talk Palestinian statehood

139 of the UN’s 193 member states recognise Palestine as a state, which amounts to 72%.
782
38 minutes ago

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has met with the leaders of Malta, Slovenia and Spain on the margins of the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, which began yesterday and continues today, where they discussed a shared position on Palestinian statehood. 

In a joint statement, Varadkar, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob and Spanish President Pedro Sánchez said they had shared their views on the situation in Gaza and the Middle East. 

One of the topics of discussion was the recognition of Palestinian statehood, which the leaders said they would do so “when it can make a positive contribution and the circumstances are right”. 

The Irish Government has come under rolling pressure from opposition parties and pro-Palestinian activists to recognise the State of Palestine but Government leaders have repeatedly said they want to do it alongside other EU states. 

In February, Varadkar said that “a number of EU states acting together to recognise Palestine could enable a more equal negotiation to happen, after the war has ended in Gaza, in around a two state solution”. 

A two-state solution was also discussed by the leaders on the sidelines of the summit. 

“We are agreed that the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region is through implementation of a two-state solution, with Israeli and Palestinian States living side-by-side, in peace and security,” they said. 

Most EU member states do not recognise Palestine, with the exceptions found across Eastern Europe in countries like Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. Sweden is the most recent European state to do so.

Western European and Anglosphere countries are outliers on the world stage in this regard. 139 of the UN’s 193 member states recognise Palestine as a state, 72%. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags