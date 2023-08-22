Demonstrators protest against Ireland giving weapons training to Ukrainian troops

A demonstration was held today outside the Department of Foreign Affairs, to protest against the revelation that Defence Forces personnel will be providing weapons training to Ukrainian troops.

The protest, organised by the Communist Party of Ireland (CPI), took place outside Iveagh House on Tuesday afternoon.

Approximately 50 activists blocked the entrance to the Department’s buildings, waving Communist Party flags and starry ploughs, and holding a banner that read, “PEACE AND NEUTRALITY: NOT NATO”.

Bilingual placards read “Neutrality, Yes – NATO, No”; “End war in Ukraine – Ceasefire now”; and “Irish Government: Work for Peace, Not War” in both Irish and English.

Aaron Nolan, an activist with the CPI, said that the decision by the Irish government to offer weapons training to Ukrainian troops was further evidence of attempts to erode Irish neutrality.

“These are soldiers from a neutral country who are training others to kill, which completely flies in the face of Irish neutrality” he said.

Ireland has provided assistance to Ukraine as part of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM) since February.

It was understood that Ireland’s contribution to the EUMAM would focus on training in areas such as medics, de-mining methods and engineering capabilities.

Up to 30 Defence Forces personnel are involved in the mission, which Micháel Martin said is “an important signal of Ireland’s unwavering support for and solidarity with Ukraine”.

Aaron Nolan (CPI) reads out the party's statement.

Roger Cole, chair of the Peace and Neutrality Alliance, said that the decision to provide weapons training went against the wishes of the majority of the population.

“PANA recently commissioned an IPSOS poll, asking the question ‘Are you in favour or not in favour of a ceasefire to facilitate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the war?’ he said.

The result was 87% of the Irish people want a ceasefire. They want negotiations. They want an end to this war. And that’s an absolute reality.

Also in attendance were representatives of the Irish Neutrality League and Anti-Imperialist Action Ireland.

Defence Forces personnel will provide Ukrainian troops with weapons training as part of the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, the Irish Times reported.

The move marks a departure from the government’s public position that Defence Forces personnel would only provide Ukraine with non-lethal training, such as in combat medicine and mine clearance.

The Department of Foreign affairs have been contacted for comment.