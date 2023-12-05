Advertisement

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #NO CONFIDENCE MOTION: TDs are debating in the Dáil ahead of a vote on a no confidence motion that has been brought against Justice Minister Helen McEntee by Sinn Féin. 

2. #TRAVELLERS PROTEST: The National Traveller Mental Health Network held a protest outside of the Dáil this afternoon calling on the Government to take action on the mental health difficulties and living conditions people in their community are facing. 

3. #INQUEST: A mother of a baby girl (2) who died of invasive Group A Strep infection in hospital just over 48 hours after she had originally been discharged from its emergency department with a suspected throat infection has said she has “lost trust” in Ireland’s healthcare system.

4. #WOMEN’S DAY: Two referendums will be held on International Women’s Day next year to change constitutional references to ‘women in the home’ and expand the definition of the family, the Taoiseach has confirmed. 

5. #GAZA: Israeli troops have expanded their offensive into southern Gaza, prompting a UN warning of an “even more hellish scenario” as fighting pushes civilians into a steadily shrinking area of the besieged territory.

Eimer McAuley
