Referendums on 'women in the home' reference and wider definition of family to be held in March

TWO REFERENDUMS WILL be held on International Women’s Day next year to change constitutional references to ‘women in the home’ and expand the definition of the family, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

It had initially been envisaged that the people would be asked to vote in November, however, there have been significant delays in the publishing of the proposed wording, particularly in relation to the ‘women in the home’ clause in the Irish Constitution.

Today, Cabinet decided the following:

to amend Article 41 of the Constitution to provide for a wider concept of family

to delete Article 41.2 of the Constitution to remove text on the role of women in the home, and insert a new Article 42B to recognise family care.

Final wording of the referenda will be brought before an incomporal Cabinet meeting for approval on Thursday after it has been sent to the Oireachtas Justice Committee for approval.

Both referendums come after recommendations were made by the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality.

The Citizens’ Assembly recommended that an article of the constitution which deals with the family should be amended so protection is not limited to marital families.

It was also recommended that the constitution be amended to remove a reference to a woman’s “life within the home” and replace it with language that is non-gender specific that recognises care within the home and wider community.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that the Constitution will continue to explicitly protect both the family and the institution of marriage but the Government is proposing it be changed to acknowledge that families may also be founded on other lasting relationships, other than marriage.

For example, a family which is headed by a lone parent or a family headed by grandparents or guardians.

Government is also proposing to remove the reference to the woman’s life in the home on the basis that it no longer reflects modern life, with Tánaiste Micheál Martin stating today that it is “outdated” language.

Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the “archaic” and “sexist language” to a woman in the home “has contributed nothing”.

“The key is that women choose the roles they play in our society,” he added.

Finally, upon legal advice a related proposal to insert a specific reference to gender equality will not proceed.

Varadkar said legal advice said it has been advised references to gender equality could “unwittingly downgrade other minorities”.

“We will push back strongly against misinformation,” he told reporters today.

“It’s crucial that we listen carefully to people in groups who may oppose these proposals and give them a fair hearing. We’re all aware that it’s far too easy for debate to become polarised. And the only way to avoid this is to participate in an informed, respectful conversation with everyone concerned,” he said.